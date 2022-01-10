Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.92 Million

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce $359.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.10 million and the highest is $364.75 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 406,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $244,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 151,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.33. 867,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,124. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

