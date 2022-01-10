Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Price Reaches $0.0008

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $217,691.59 and $2,659.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00065994 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

