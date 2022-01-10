Raydium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $49.42 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00012137 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $411.00 million and approximately $49.42 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.52 or 0.07355962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.28 or 0.99850660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,046,366 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

