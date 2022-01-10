Decentral Games Achieves Market Cap of $99.44 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $99.44 million and $2.02 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00056623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00081072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.52 or 0.07355962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,720.28 or 0.99850660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00067348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

