Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.61

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 367177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.06). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

In other news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 1,500 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $60,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Ramsey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sunoco by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

