$1.72 Million in Sales Expected for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will report $1.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $1.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $6.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,360. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

