Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will report $300.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $326.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $259.20 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $286.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

WPM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.35. 2,270,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,766. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

