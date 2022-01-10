Vega Protocol (VEGA) Market Cap Achieves $100.33 Million

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $10.98 or 0.00026332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vega Protocol Profile

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 9,136,039 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

