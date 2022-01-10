Primecoin Price Tops $0.0526 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 73.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $725.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,161,948 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

