Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems reported sales of $723.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.11.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total transaction of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after buying an additional 285,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after purchasing an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $545.85. 966,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,209. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $611.78. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $330.76 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

