Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of The West raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

MRK opened at $80.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

