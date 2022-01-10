Barclays PLC Has $380.48 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,220,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 634,747 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $380,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $135.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

