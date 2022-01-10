Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to Announce $1.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.04. 535,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

