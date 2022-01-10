Audius (AUDIO) Price Reaches $1.28 on Top Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. Audius has a total market cap of $658.13 million and $16.61 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00066040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005353 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

