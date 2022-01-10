MAX Exchange Token Price Reaches $0.36 on Top Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $822,164.33 and $51,945.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,650.43 or 0.99766826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00089728 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00347205 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.77 or 0.00437785 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00128682 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008936 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001598 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007131 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

