Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) to Hold

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

ABR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,524. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,292,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,135,000 after purchasing an additional 234,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,579,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,805,000 after buying an additional 272,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,789 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 72.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,617,000 after purchasing an additional 958,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,959,000 after purchasing an additional 364,202 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

