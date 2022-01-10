AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,320. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $3,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 228,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 85,998 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdaptHealth (AHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.