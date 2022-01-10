-$0.47 EPS Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Eos Energy Enterprises reported earnings per share of ($7.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on EOSE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 65,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $762,144.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,536 shares of company stock worth $3,204,958. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,182,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after buying an additional 128,075 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $38,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,596,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,675,000 after buying an additional 125,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,949.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 920,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,362. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

