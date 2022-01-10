Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,057 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.9% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,207,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.56. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.