Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,938 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 5.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after acquiring an additional 283,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after acquiring an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after acquiring an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

MMM traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $178.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,882. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

