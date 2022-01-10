AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Lowered by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.14.

ABBV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.22. 172,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,415. The company has a market cap of $238.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

