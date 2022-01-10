Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Price Target Raised to C$2.25

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Western Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFSTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.66. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,600. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.

