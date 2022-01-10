Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 3,147 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

