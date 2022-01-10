Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWXZF. dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

OTCMKTS:CWXZF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.51. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,700. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

