Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.9% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $8.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.78. 259,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

