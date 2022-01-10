Lightning Bitcoin Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001694 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $117,925.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.99 or 0.00303485 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

