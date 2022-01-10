GYEN (GYEN) Price Hits $0.0086 on Exchanges

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $839,470.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.54 or 0.07355393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.69 or 0.99764945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

About GYEN

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GYEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

