Comparing IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Science Applications International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.69 $209.00 million $5.06 16.78

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Science Applications International 1 3 4 0 2.38

IonQ currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.41%. Science Applications International has a consensus price target of $94.38, suggesting a potential upside of 11.38%. Given IonQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 4.04% 27.12% 7.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats IonQ on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

