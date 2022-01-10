Zacks: Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Calix posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital upped their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,929 shares of company stock worth $15,072,265 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Calix by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Calix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,713 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Calix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. 47,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,822. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.48. Calix has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.