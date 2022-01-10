Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Southwestern Energy posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $57,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. 692,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,617,398. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.94.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

