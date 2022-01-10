Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 3.2% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.23. 1,025,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,214,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

