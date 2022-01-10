Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, boosted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $892.29.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $28.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $998.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,073.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $859.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 325.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

