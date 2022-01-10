U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.04. 220,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,389,654. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

