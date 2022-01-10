PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Citigroup reduced their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $6.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.68. The stock had a trading volume of 181,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,841. The company has a market capitalization of $212.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

