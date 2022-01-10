OKCash Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. OKCash has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $2,553.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,319.81 or 0.99892533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.61 or 0.00675981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,080,199 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

