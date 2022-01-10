Novacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $205.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Novacoin has a market cap of $336,226.65 and approximately $205.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,319.81 or 0.99892533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $279.61 or 0.00675981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

