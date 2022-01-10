Warp Finance Price Reaches $173.88 on Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $173.88 or 0.00420364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $812,717.23 and approximately $354,165.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003554 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00029323 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

