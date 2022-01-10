Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $336,226.65

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $336,226.65 and $205.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,319.81 or 0.99892533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00088731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031608 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.61 or 0.00675981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.