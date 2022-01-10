Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETRN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.02.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 424,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 592,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 238,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

