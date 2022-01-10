Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

COHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.38. 2,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent has a 12 month low of $144.85 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.83. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

