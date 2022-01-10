Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.75.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna downgraded Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $611,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,921,000 after buying an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,542,000 after buying an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Coherent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.38. 2,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent has a 52-week low of $144.85 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

