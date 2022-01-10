Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $282.64.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.88. The stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,021. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.