Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $78.56

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of GLPG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $113.71.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. Analysts predict that Galapagos will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 123.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

