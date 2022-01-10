Brokerages Set Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) PT at $78.56

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.36.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
Shares of GLPG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,509. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Galapagos has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $113.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 60.0% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Galapagos by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 5,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Galapagos by 123.8% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galapagos Company Profile
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
