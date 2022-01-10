BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,188,514 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $10,422,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Amgen by 910.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 242,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.73. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.