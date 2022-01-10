Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $7.94 on Monday, hitting $420.65. 358,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,662,306. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $338.57 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $429.24 and a 200 day moving average of $413.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

