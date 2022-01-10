Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,660. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Amarin by 564.8% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP raised its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.