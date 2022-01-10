JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.10. The company had a trading volume of 266,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $160.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.35 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.