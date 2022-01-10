Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 206,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded down $11.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $343.69. 189,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $427.78 and its 200 day moving average is $409.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

