$11.56 Billion in Sales Expected for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.62 billion and the lowest is $11.50 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year sales of $46.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 896.5% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. 363,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.19. American International Group has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

