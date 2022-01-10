Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0077

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Handy coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 35.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market cap of $1.57 million and $84,309.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,822,683 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

